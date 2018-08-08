L&T Infotech premium valuations to sustain, strong show leads to rerating

Given the industry-leading growth, robust deal pipeline and favourable tailwinds, analysts are now valuing the company at about 22 times (price to earnings or P/E ratio) from the previous 18-20 times one-year forward multiple. The L&T Infotech stock has been rerated after the company reported strong June quarter results.

