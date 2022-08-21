JUST IN
L&T lines up $2.5 billion in green energy push over four years
LIC sees 20% decline in death claims in Q1 FY23 as Covid impact ebbs
Value of human creativity growing exponentially along with tech: K M Birla
Adani to launch open offer to acquire stake in ACC, Ambuja Cement on Aug 26
Warehousing rents in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR up 7.2% in FY'22: Report
Wockhardt ties up with various partners to roll out products in US market
CRISIL downgrades Andhra Pradesh Capital Region's Rs 2,000 cr bonds
Larsen & Toubro commissions new green hydrogen plant at Hazira in Gujarat
E-commerce company Wayfair lays off 870 people, 5% of its global workforce
Twitter tells employees bonuses could halve, based on performance: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
LIC sees 20% decline in death claims in Q1 FY23 as Covid impact ebbs
Business Standard

L&T lines up $2.5 billion in green energy push over four years

Investment to help it tap the entire value chain from manufacturing to EPC projects

Topics
Larsen & Toubro | Green energy | clean energy

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has prepared a blueprint that will help it capitalise on emerging opportunities in clean and green energy, an area that is seeing rapid and significant interest from corporate houses including Reliance Industries and the Adani Group.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Larsen & Toubro

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 14:02 IST

`
.