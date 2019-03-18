L&T makes Rs 5,030 crore offer to buy 31% stake in Mindtree

A logo of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is pictured outside its Corporate office in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Monday made an offer to buy 31 per cent stake in for Rs 980 per share aggregating to Rs 5,030 crore.

L&T, whose board met during the day to consider acquisition of Mindtree, offered to buy 5.13 crore shares from shareholders.



also agreed to buy 20.32% stake of CCD owner VG Siddhartha for Rs 3,269 crore in all cash deal, according to the statement isued by the company on Monday.