L&T subsidiary shows interest in troubled Jaypee, ploughs its own path

L&T Infrastructure Development Projects’ (IDPL’s) interest in insolvent Jaypee Infratech’s assets could be an early indication of a change in its strategy, one different from its parent, Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Most analysts attribute this to the presence of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on L&T IDPL's board of directors.

They expect this to be more evident in the coming quarters. Jaypee Infratech recently said it had got insolvency resolution offers from L&T IDPL and four others. IDPL is not interested in the entire company but has given a ...