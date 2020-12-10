L&T Tech Services wins $100 mn project from a global oil and gas major

-
L & T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Thursday it has been selected by a global oil and gas major to be the primary engineering partner for supporting two integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in the United States.
It did not name the client but said the multi-year engagement has a potential value of more than 100 million dollars (about Rs 737 crore).
Under the five-year contract, LTTS will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities.
It will leverage in-house digital engineering tools and new-age technology & solutions to optimise project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer.
The two sites covered under LTTS' scope are integrated refining, chemical and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the United States.
"Our focus on multi-vertical, large engagements with customer intimacy leveraging digital and new-age technologies is yielding the desired outcomes," said Managing Director and CEO Keshab Panda.
"LTTS is delighted to partner with one of the world's leading O & G companies which is focused on providing affordable and sustainable energy and chemical products," he said in a statement.
