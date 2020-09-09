L&T veteran Gunnar Hansen's rare art collection to go under the hammer

By the end of this month, 16 never-before-seen works by Indian masters will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art auction.

While the sale will feature rare works by V S Gaitonde, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, Mohan Samant and Piraji Sagara, what also makes it special is that the collection being auctioned belongs to Gunnar Hansen, who was general manager-Manufacturing and later board member at engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro. He was also the senior executive who interviewed a young A M Naik who later went on to become L&T’s ...