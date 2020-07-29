Lack of R&D, funding, and vision holding back Indian leather makers

Even as a few companies in sectors like automobile and business process outsourcing have managed to build a global brand and move up the value chain, when it comes to leather and leather products, India largely continues to be a mere sourcing hub. Just four-five companies like Hidesign and Farida have made a mark in the competitive global market as they invested in R&D (research and development) and branding, creating value.

What’s worse is that the exports of Indian companies, after peaking at $6.2 billion in 2014-15, have been on a downward trend. Leather is one of the ...