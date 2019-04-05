Lakshmi Vilas Bank board approves merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked at 5% upper circuit; stock soars 45% in 6 days
Three choices before wobbly NBFCs
Lakshmi Vilas Bank posts Q2 net loss of Rs 1.32 bn on higher provisioning
NBFCs fall; DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, PNB Housing tank over 40% in a month
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 profit jumps over 21% to Rs 10.4 billion
-
Lakshmi Vilas Bank said on Friday its board has approved a share swap acquisition by housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance.
For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares were locked at 5 per cent upper circuit, at Rs 92.75, for the second straight day, in intra-day trade on the BSE after reports of a merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were up 2 per cent to Rs 916, gaining 9 per cent in the past three trading days. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 0.40 per cent at 38,840 points.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU