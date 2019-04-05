JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HCL sued in US over H-1B visa misuse, hiring bias against Americans
Business Standard

Lakshmi Vilas Bank board approves merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance

For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls

Agencies 

M&As nearly doubled to $100 billion in 2018; highest in value after 2013

Lakshmi Vilas Bank said on Friday its board has approved a share swap acquisition by housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance.

For every share held, the shareholders of the private-sector bank would be entitled to get 0.14 share in Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares were locked at 5 per cent upper circuit, at Rs 92.75, for the second straight day, in intra-day trade on the BSE after reports of a merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were up 2 per cent to Rs 916, gaining 9 per cent in the past three trading days. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 0.40 per cent at 38,840 points.
First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU