Large deals help create a revenue momentum, says Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal

Wipro’s numbers missed Street estimates but its management exuded confidence on improvement in performance during the coming quarters. Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal tells Debasis Mohapatra and Yuvraj Malik that the margins will improve as it sees sound demand in the market place.

Edited excerpts: Wipro had bagged a multi-billion dollar deal after a gap of two years. Do you see Wipro coming back to the large deal space in the coming quarters? We announced a big deal this quarter. Overall, we are quite happy with our order book momentum as well as the quality and ...