Largest Indian airline IndiGo rules out impact of economic slowdown

India’s largest airline by market share ruled out any impact of an economic slowdown in air travel growth.



“Looking ahead, it is difficult not to be bullish about the future,” CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

Cautious spending by customers threatens to hurt the transport economy. India’s car sales saw a decline of 15.9 per cent in April, the worst in eight years. Auto industry executives fear recovery will take time and depend on multiple factors including a good monsoon and the economic policy of the new government, to take office later this month.

was fastest in the world but fell for the first time in six years. However, Dutta’s optimism was based on his calculation that the recent trend of drop in passenger growth is entirely due to the closure of Jet Airways and the would recoup in two months.



“Consumption is not depressed; the recent traffic slip is because passenger growth is intricately connected to capacity availability in the market. Due to shutdown of Jet Airways, a lot of capacity was removed from which will return in next two to three months. Our assumption is there would be a growth in flyer number by 8-9 per cent,” he said.

Climbing on the fall of Jet Airways, India’s largest airline by market share made a turnaround in the second half of the fiscal managing to eke out a profit of Rs 156 crore. The airline managed to register a yearly profit primarily due to the bump in profit during the January-March period in which it had five-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 589.6 crore.

“It is a tale of two halves for IndiGo, with the first half of the year incurring losses and the second half of the year experiencing a sharp recovery," Dutta said adding that the sharp u-turn in last quarter was helped by Jet Airways shutdown.

The closure of Jet allowed the return of pricing discipline in the market. IndiGo saw its yield grow by 12 per cent at Rs 3.70 per km during January- March period as compared to Rs 3.31 during the previous quarter.

In a post results call with analysts, IndiGo said that the airline will be adding around 64 aircraft in FY 20 including 11 turboprop planes meant for flying within short regional routes. The airline will also increase its focus on international routes taking advantage of the long range A321 planes, 15 of which it will induct this year.

Dutta said that the Indian market has undergone a structural change due following the closure of Jet Airways which is expected to benefit existing players. Some of them are availability of more slots in Mumbai airport, a vacuum in the India-Middle East air connectivity which can be exploited by airlines and opportunity to expand to the eastern and ASEAN region which are considered to be markets with good yield potential.

“There are some chokepoints which have been removed following closure of Jet. They are of huge impact,” he added.