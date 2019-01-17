Larsen & Toubro Infotech acquires Ruletronics for $7.48 million

-
ALSO READ
Services segment's contribution powers L&T to change business mix
With 36% growth in Q1 profit, L&T takes a strong start to fiscal year 2019
L&T Infotech surges 7% on strong response for OFS
First buyback can bring cheer to L&T's shareholders, say analysts
LTI posts 35% profit growth, 29% revenue growth in Q1 at Rs 3.6 bn
-
IT midcap and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) announced the acquisition of Ruletronics, a pure-play Pega consulting and implementation company with offices in the UK, USA, and India for $7.48 million.
The acquisition will strengthen LTI’s rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in Pega implementation space around establishing BPM Roadmap & Strategy, Customer Services, RPA and Decisioning.
This is LTI’s third acquisition since the company went public in 2016. It earlier acquired Pune-based AugmentIQ, an analytics start-up and Luxembourg-based Syncordis Consulting, a leading implementation partner of Temenos, in Europe
“Pega is a leader in Intelligent Business Process Management segment with more than 3,000 customers globally. Ruletronics brings significant Pega and BPM expertise along with unique client relationships that will help us grow our digital business further,” said Nachiket Deshpande, COO, LTI.
Ruletronics enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing business process management (BPM) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions leveraging Pega Platform. Their current industry strength lies across Insurance, Banking, Healthcare and Retail segments. The company offers unique product based offerings for Disability Claims management, KYC Bulk Remediation, and Insurance Sales & Service applications.
Ruletronic’s FY18 revenue was around $3.35 million.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU