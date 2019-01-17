Larsen & Toubro Infotech acquires Ruletronics for $7.48 million

IT midcap and digital solutions company (LTI) announced the acquisition of Ruletronics, a pure-play Pega consulting and implementation company with offices in the UK, USA, and India for $7.48 million.

The acquisition will strengthen LTI’s rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in Pega implementation space around establishing BPM Roadmap & Strategy, Customer Services, RPA and Decisioning.

This is LTI’s third acquisition since the company went public in 2016. It earlier acquired Pune-based AugmentIQ, an analytics start-up and Luxembourg-based Syncordis Consulting, a leading implementation partner of Temenos, in Europe

“Pega is a leader in Intelligent Business Process Management segment with more than 3,000 customers globally. brings significant Pega and BPM expertise along with unique client relationships that will help us grow our digital business further,” said Nachiket Deshpande, COO,

enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing business process management (BPM) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions leveraging Pega Platform. Their current industry strength lies across Insurance, Banking, Healthcare and Retail segments. The company offers unique product based offerings for Disability Claims management, KYC Bulk Remediation, and Insurance Sales & Service applications.

Ruletronic’s FY18 revenue was around $3.35 million.