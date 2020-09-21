TVS auto solutions company plays disruptor in after-market sector

Three-and-a-half years ago, when TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd (TVS ASL) began its transformation from a brick-and-mortar company into a “phygital” (physical plus digital) one, it was a challenge to change the mindset of those in the after-market space that the TVS Group company caters to — retailers, distributors, garages and vehicle owners.

It began on the right note, bringing in in G Srinivasa Raghavan, then heading the India business at Tata Consultancy Services, to lead the transformation. He, in turn, put together a team of some 50 members headed by Natarajan ...