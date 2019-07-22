Laurus Labs launches generic Lyrica in US to treat neuropathic conditions

Hyderbad-based Ltd along with its exclusive distribution partner Rising Pharmaceuticals today announced the launch of generic version of Lyrica (pregabalin) capsules in the US market.

Pregabalin capsules had approximately $5,497 million US sales in FY19, the company said quoting the intercontinental marketing statistics (IMS) Health data. The drug is indicated for management of neuropathic pain caused by different health conditions.

"We are happy to develop and manufacture the Pregabalin capsules for our distribution partner Rising Pharmaceuticals in US. As we move forward in the finished dosage form (FDF) segment backed by our strong active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities, we will strengthen our portfolio for long term and sustainable growth by leveraging our partnerships and global presence," CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

According to Rising Pharmaceuticals CEO Vimal Kavuru, the introduction of Pregabalin capsules is one of the largest launches for the company this year and it will provide a cost-effective treatment option for people living with neuropathic pain conditions.