Lava set to shift production for export market from China to India

Lava International, a leading Indian mobile device player, is shifting its production for the export market from China to India within six months. The company is also closing down its design centre, with over 600 employees, in China and relocating it to India.

Lava exports over 33 per cent of its mobile phones to markets such as Southeast Asia, West Asia, Africa, and Mexico. The move is significant because it comes hot on the heels of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers a 4-6 per cent incentive for domestic as well as global companies that ...