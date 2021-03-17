Laxmi Organic IPO subscribed 107x, focus continues on 6 companies

Laxmi Organic, a Mumbai chemicals company, got 107 times subscription when its IPO opened on Wednesday.

The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 175 times, high net worth individual portion was subscribed 218 times and retail portion was subscribed nearly 20 times. The issue closed on Wednesday.

The IPO of Craftsman Automation, which also closed on Wednesday, garnered four times subscription. The IPO India, which closes on Thursday, has got 1.21 times subscription.

Gaming company Nazara Technologies' IPO was subscribed four times and that of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 0.42 times on their opening day. Anupam Rasayan’s IPO, which closed on Tuesday, had garnered 44 times subscription. Investment bankers said six issues getting bunched up in a single week is unprecedented. Given the positive sentiment, all issues will sail through easily, they said. The six together will mobilise Rs 4,524 crore.