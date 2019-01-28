Learn from the discipline of international studios: Viacom18's Ferzad Palia

What do you make of the Trai’s new tariff order? I don’t see that impacting us much. Advertisers don’t pay you to just be in a household; they pay you for being consumed in the household.

People who are consuming the channel today will continue to do so. The price point today is low and if one is paying only for what one watches, the price per channel will go up slightly but the overall subscription numbers to my mind will not be impacted as far as we are concerned. How has the English language content consumption pattern been in areas beyond the metro cities? ...