Leasing of T'puram airport to Adani an act of brazen cronyism: Kerala govt

The state's proposal was not considered even after matching Adani's bid for Thiruvananthapuram airport, said Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday.



"People of Kerala will not accept this act of brazen cronyism", he said.



The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP).



The Union Cabinet accorded its approval for leasing of three AAI airports for operation, management and development to Adani Enterprises Ltd, who is declared as the successful bidder in a global competitive bidding conducted by the Airports Authority of India, for a period of 50 years.



Airports Authority of India had released request for proposal on December 14, 2018 through global competitive bidding wherein per passenger fee is the bidding parameter. The technical bids were opened on February 16, 2019 and the financial bids of the qualified bidders were opened on February 25, 2019. Adani Enterprises Ltd has won all the bids by quoting highest per passenger fee for all the three airports i.e. Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvanathapuram.