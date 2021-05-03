Led by exports, Bajaj grabs pole position in India's motorcycle market

Riding high on exports, emerged as the largest motorcycle maker in India by sales in April. The maker of Pulsar and Discover brands sold a total of 348,173 units of which 221,603 units were exported.

The Pune-based company expects the strong momentum in exports to continue in the forthcoming months even as the domestic market reels under the impact of the second wave of the pandemic and a fourth of company’s sales outlets in the domestic market remain shuttered. It has guided for an average sales of 200,000-plus units in the overseas markets in the coming months. In FY21, Bajaj Auto’s income from exports stood at Rs 12,687 crore with 52 per cent of its volumes exported to over 79 countries.

Albeit by a small margin, Bajaj Auto’s total sales during the month overtook Hero MotoCorp, which dispatched 339,329 units during the month. A week-long plant shut down by Hero last month, also gave Bajaj a lead over its arch rival. Hero had “proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 1, in view of the rapid escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country”, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities expects domestic two wheeler sales to remain under pressure. “Domestic sales for the two-wheeler firms are expected to be subdued given the localised lockdowns. We expect it to be weaker in May as more states impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus,” said. Therefore, May sales could be weaker than April, he added. Most two wheeler makers reported a month on month decline in April sales as large swathes remained locked up."

Amid the disruption in the domestic market, a strong export push will bode well for like Bajaj and TVS Motor, said Shah.

TVS Motor too saw its exports surge. The company dispatched 226,193 units during the month. Of this, 94,807 units were exported as against 8,134 units in the same month last year. This year’s volumes however are not comparable to last year as India went into a nationwide lockdown for 21-days from March 25.

Under a plan that gives a renewed focus on overseas business expansion, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which so far had been solely focusing on the domestic market, too saw its exports rise albeit on a low base. The local arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker shipped 42,945 units, breaching the 40,000 unit mark for the first time in 36 months.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said: “Regional lockdowns since the beginning of April have dragged down the consumer sentiments considerably. While the need for personal mobility still exists, the recovery may be pushed back by a few months as Staying Safe at Home is India’s first priority.” Honda’s has undertaken a 15 day closure of its plants amid the raging virus.