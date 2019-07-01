Lemon Tree to buy Keys Hotels for Rs 471 cr, deal likely in two months

the mid-range hotel chain, is acquiring Keys Hotels for Rs 471 crore as it seeks to expand its portfolio. In a stock-exchange notification, the New Delhi-based company said it would buy out Berggruen Hotels, the parent of Keys Hotels, at an enterprise valuation of Rs 605 crore ($87.6 million).

The Warburg Pincus-backed hospitality company is making the acquisition via Fleur Hotels, its wholly-owned subsidiary. Berggruen Hotels will become an indirect subsidiary of Lemon Tree, it added. The company expects to complete the transaction within two months.

To fund the buyout, Fleur Hotels will raise capital from Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management NV, an existing investor, and parent Lemon Tree by issuing compulsorily convertible preference shares worth Rs 421 crore. APG’s strategic real estate pool will contribute Rs 360 crore with the remaining Rs 61 crore coming from Lemon Tree.

In March, Lemon Tree announced it had signed a pact to acquire Keys Hotels. At the time, Lemon Tree had said it would expand its operating portfolio to 75 hotels with 7,322 rooms in 44 cities in India after the acquisition. It had a pipeline of 33 hotels with 3,389 rooms in 26 cities that it aimed to open by 2020-21.

are located in metro regions, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, as well as Tier I and Tier II cities. Founded in 2006, Keys Hotels operates 21 hotels across 19 locations in India, with 1,911 rooms. It runs hotels under the Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite brands.