LenDenClub raises $10 mn in funding round, plans $1 bn loan book by FY23

-
ALSO READ
Bhavin Turakhia's email startup Titan raises $30 mn, valued at $300 mn
Why the P2P lending segment is staging a strong comeback after a lull
How Bhavin Turakhia is building a 'bank in a box' stack for global markets
Decoded: Should you try peer-to-peer lending to maximise your returns?
Indian fintech market poised for multi-fold growth for newer biz models
-
LenDenClub has raised $10 million in funding that it will use for expanding its business, loan book and users, said the digital peer-to-peer (P2P) lending company.
The funding valued LenDenClub at more than $51 million. The capital came in a Series A round co-led by a consortium of investors that included Tuscan Ventures, Ohm Stock Brokers, Artha Venture Fund and Kunal Shah, the founder of fintech company CRED. Other investors included Alok Bansal (co-founder of Policybazaar.com), Ramakant Sharma (co-founder, Livspace), cricketer Hardik Pandya, Krishna Bhupal (co-founder, Promaxo and Board member of GVK Power & Infra).
The company, which earlier this year said it was the only profitable P2P lending platform, plans a five-fold growth in loan disbursals in 18 months. It has disbursed more than Rs 1,200 crore worth of loans this fiscal. The fresh capital will be used for expansion, taking its loan book growth to $1 billion and upscaling the user-base to 10 million from the current 2.5 million by FY 2022-23.
“We have been constantly inventing products that yield greater returns for our investors and democratising credit while offering market competitive rates for our borrowers,” said Bhavin Patel, co-founder and CEO, LenDenClub. “Futuristic, customer centric-products and seamless digital experience offered by our platform backed by a focused market expansion approach, is what has aided the exponential growth of LenDenClub.”
The company said it would upgrade its proprietary tech-stack platform for customer growth and support all kinds of banking operations. It is eyeing fresh recruits for the role of tech, product, marketing, and customer service who will aid its growth plans of upscaling its presence across the country.
LenDenClub has more than 2.5 million borrowers and 1 million investors and it has registered loan disbursements worth more than Rs. 2000 crore. Out of this disbursals worth Rs 1200 crore were achieved in the first 6 months of FY21-22 alone.
“We are thrilled to see such a rich trove of investors backing a startup that we have seen grow from 1 to 2 loans a month, to doing 35,000+ loans,” said Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund. “We are eager to see where this round of investment takes LenDenClub and the path that it charts for itself.”
Founded in 2016 by Bhavin Patel and Dipesh Karki, LenDenClub uses technology to bring borrowers and investors on its platform. It provides instant loans to borrowers and offers investment options across the country. It processes over 2.5 lakh loan applications every month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU