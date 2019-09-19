Lenders approve Rs 5071 crore debt restructuring plan of three IL&FS firms

The lenders to debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) have signed binding term sheets to restructure debt worth Rs 5,071 crore of three group companies, Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Limited, Jharkhand Road Projects, and West Gujarat Expressway Limited. The will now be moved to green category from amber, as per the directions of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and thus will be able to service their debts to all secured and unsecured lenders.

According to the binding term sheet which involves a revised proposal for debt-restructuring, there will be certain concessions and modification of terms of financial debt availed by these entities from lenders. This includes release of cash flow from existing accounts to service financial and operational creditors, reduction in debt service coverage ratio requirement, and revision in interest rate charged to the entity, the counsel for the new board of told the on Thursday.

So far, the new board has classified 150 entities into green (55), red (82) and amber (13). The group has 302 entities, of which 169 are in India and the rest 133 are overseas. The collective debt of the green entities, according to the fifth progress report, was more than Rs 11,000 crore. The amber and red entities have a debt of Rs 16,372 crore and Rs 61,375 crore, respectively.

A plan to further reclassify another 9 in the amber category is also in the works, said the counsel for the new board. In some of these cases, there have been problems where lenders have not come to an agreement either on the extent of haircut, or on the reduction in interest rate. Some lenders have also raised objections to the repayment schedule proposed in the plan, the counsel informed