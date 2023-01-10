Lenders approve second round of auction for bankrupt Reliance Capital

-
ALSO READ
Cosmea-Piramal consortium pulls out of Reliance Capital's bidding
IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi
IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day
CoC raises base price of Reliance Capital auction to Rs 6,500 crore
IPL Auction 2023 Highlights: Curran costliest at Rs 18.5 Cr, CSK get Stokes
-
Lenders have approved a second round of auction to sell the assets of bankrupt Reliance Capital. In a voting held since Monday, all lenders voted in favour to hold a second round for value maximisation.
In the first round, Ahmedabad-based Torrent group emerged as the highest bidder by offering Rs 8,640 crore. Hinduja bid Rs 8,110 crore during the auction and Rs 9,000 crore to lenders in a separate email later.
Torrent then moved a court seeking to stop a second round, saying post-auction offers should not be entertained. The National Company Law Tribunal is expected to give its order on Thursday. If the NCLT approves, the second round of auction will be held next week.
Piramal-Cosmea and Oaktree are eligible to participate in the second auction, apart from Torrent and the Hinduja group. A source said a second-challenge mechanism round will be conducted with a reserve price of Rs 9,500 crore.
This is against the minimum threshold value of Rs 6,500 crore in the first round that concluded on December 21. The second round of challenge mechanism is also likely to have a threshold of a minimum cash upfront payment of Rs 8,500 crore for the bidders.
This will give Torrent an advantage of Rs 640 crore, as it has already made an all-cash offer of Rs 8,640 crore, said a source.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU