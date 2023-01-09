Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets

-
ALSO READ
IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi
IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day
RBI's revised ARC norms: Aircel, RCom debt resolution faces uncertainty
NCLT extends Reliance Capital debt resolution deadline to January
Hindustan Construction Company completes debt resolution plan
-
Indian lenders bega voting on the proposal whether to hold a second auction to sell Reliance Capital assets or not on Monday.
The voting was held after the National Company Law Tribunal did not stay the second auction after a petition made by Torrent -- which has emerged as highest bidder in the first auction with an upfront cash offer of Rs 8,640 crore.
The voting to hold a second auction is expected to end on Tuesday. The NCLT will give the final order on the Torrent petition on January 12th.
Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi today represented the Hinduja group at the NCLT. The Hinduja group had offered Rs 9,000 crore to the lenders after the first round of the auction was held earlier. The counsel for the RBI appointed administrator submitted that no action on voting will be taken before the next date of January 12th.
Piramal-Cosmea, and Oaktree are also eligible to participate in the second auction apart from Torrent and the Hinduja group.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU