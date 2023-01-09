JUST IN
Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets
'A question of time' before Google makes mobile phones in India
TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23
NCLT rejects Torrent's plea to halt RCap's CoC voting for second auction
RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge
Uncertainty prevails over NMDC's Nagarnar steel bidding in Chhattisgarh
Higher demand drives record quarterly bookings for realty majors
Reliance Jio announces launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities
Air India didn't report second peeing incident to DGCA; notice issued
Cleartrip says aiming for growth in flight tickets, hotels business in 2023
You are here: Home » Companies » News
'A question of time' before Google makes mobile phones in India
icon-arrow-left
Ajmera Realty records Rs 694 crore sales in first nine months of FY23
Business Standard

Lenders begin voting to hold second auction for Reliance Capital assets

The voting was held after the National Company Law Tribunal did not stay the second auction after a petition made by Torrent

Topics
Reliance Captial | auction

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital
Representative Image

Indian lenders bega voting on the proposal whether to hold a second auction to sell Reliance Capital assets or not on Monday.

The voting was held after the National Company Law Tribunal did not stay the second auction after a petition made by Torrent -- which has emerged as highest bidder in the first auction with an upfront cash offer of Rs 8,640 crore.

The voting to hold a second auction is expected to end on Tuesday. The NCLT will give the final order on the Torrent petition on January 12th.

Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi today represented the Hinduja group at the NCLT. The Hinduja group had offered Rs 9,000 crore to the lenders after the first round of the auction was held earlier. The counsel for the RBI appointed administrator submitted that no action on voting will be taken before the next date of January 12th.

Piramal-Cosmea, and Oaktree are also eligible to participate in the second auction apart from Torrent and the Hinduja group.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Captial

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.