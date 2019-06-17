JUST IN
Lenders decide to refer Jet Airways for bankruptcy proceedings

State Bank of India and other lenders will refer the airline to NCLT later this week

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways employes at a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma
Lenders have decided to refer Jet Airways for bankruptcy proceedings after failing to get investors for the grounded airline, said TV news channels Monday.

The State Bank of India and other lenders will refer the airline to National Company Law Tribunal later this week, CNBC TV18 reported.

The airline halted operations on April 17 after its lenders refused to provide further funds to keep it afloat.

Once India’s largest private carrier, it had more than 16,000 employees and flights to dozens of international destinations.
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 17:25 IST

