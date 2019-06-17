Lenders decide to refer Jet Airways for bankruptcy proceedings

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways suspends all operations as lenders reject plea for funds
Rivals see runways of opportunity as Jet Airways suspends operations
I-T dept to conduct a special audit of grounded Jet Airways books
Jet Airways revival: Banks may dial govt-backed wealth fund NIIF this week
Air India offers special fares for crisis-hit Jet Airways' passengers
-
Lenders have decided to refer Jet Airways for bankruptcy proceedings after failing to get investors for the grounded airline, said TV news channels Monday.
The State Bank of India and other lenders will refer the airline to National Company Law Tribunal later this week, CNBC TV18 reported.
The airline halted operations on April 17 after its lenders refused to provide further funds to keep it afloat.
Once India’s largest private carrier, it had more than 16,000 employees and flights to dozens of international destinations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU