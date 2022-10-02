JUST IN
Only our India hub has SAP's full product portfolio: SAP Labs India MD
Business Standard

Lenders for Srei group companies accept EoI by AM Mining India

Sources indicated that issuing a fresh RFRP meant that the process was being opened to EoI participants

Topics
Srei | Srei group | ArcelorMittal

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  New Delhi/Kolkata 

SREI
However, Srei Infrastructure moved the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order approving ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan for OSPIL

The committee of creditors (CoC) for Srei group companies has accepted an expression of interest (EoI) submitted by AM Mining India Private Limited, an ArcelorMittal affiliate.

Read our full coverage on Srei

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:42 IST

