JUST IN
Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
No fuss, no follow up: Sunil Mittal praises govt on spectrum allocation
Bed Bath & Beyond rally fizzles out as billionaire plans to dump stake
DOLO-650 makers distributed freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors: FMRAI
India adds record 7.2 GW solar capacity in Jan-Jun 2022: Mercom India
Amazon likely testing TikTok-like feed on its app, says report
Slowing economy affected profits, wages but investments upbeat in FY20
Office space leasing more than doubles in July across 7 cities: JLL India
Amid demand for SUVs, Maruti launches new generation of small car Alto K10
Tata's RE arm raises Rs 2k cr by issuing shares to BlackRock-backed firm
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
Business Standard

Lenders in talks to sell Rs 18,850-cr Future group loans to NARCL

According to a banking source close to the development, the loans are expected to be sold in the second half of the current financial year

Topics
Future Group | Kishore Biyani | NCLT

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Future Group
Future group companies were sent to the bankruptcy court after the group failed to close a transaction with Reliance Industries, announced in August 2020

Lenders to the Future group are in talks with the newly formed National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) to sell loans worth Rs 18,850 crore. This comes at a time when Future group companies are facing bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, and a forensic audit has been ordered by the market regulator.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Future Group

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 18:53 IST

`
.