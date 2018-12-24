Lenders reject JSW Energy offer for Monnet Power citing poor terms

Indian lenders have rejected the lone bid from JSW Energy for Monnet Power citing the poor terms of the offer made by the Sajjan Jindal-owned company.

Monnet Power was in the second list of companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India in December 2017 for debt resolution under the IBC 2016 after the company defaulted on its Rs 55 billion debt. “Monnet Power will now go for liquidation as the bid made by JSW Energy has been rejected by 90 per cent of the lenders. JSW wanted to make the payment over the next 20 years which was not accepted,” said a source close to the ...