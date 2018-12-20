Lenders to debt-laden ABG Shipyard reject resolution plan by Liberty House

The to debt-ridden have rejected the resolution plan by Liberty House, the London-based metals group founded by India-born billionaire Sanjeev Gupta, perhaps paving the way for liquidation of the ship building company.

The firm, in a filing with the BSE, said the (CoC) took stock of and voted on the resolution plan submitted by Group, pursuant to the second bid (April 23, 2018). The same was rejected by the members with the requisite majority.

The firm is under bankruptcy proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). to the shipbuilding company had earlier rejected the first bid by in March 2018.

A senior public sector banker said the suitor (Liberty House) has not honoured commitments in the three cases, which includes Amtek Auto (another case with the NCLT).

Therefore, are wary of entertaining any additional commitment by the group. There is a likelihood of the group (Liberty) challenging the decision taken by the CoC, said another banker.

The outstanding debt was Rs 190.06 billion, as of August 2018. The top three lenders to the ailing company are ICICI Bank (Rs 53.04 billion), IDBI Bank (Rs 25.73 billion) and SBI (Rs 23.73 billion), according to financial claims admitted by creditors.

The shipbuilder is among the 12 identified by the Reserve Bank of India for bankruptcy resolution.

Incorporated in 1985, is the flagship company of ABG group, with interests in shipping and cement sectors.

It is one of the three private shipyards in India approved by the Indian Navy to build various types of naval vessels.

It has built several vessels for the Indian defence sector.