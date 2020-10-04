Lenders to consider Videocon promoters' application for debt resolution

In an important test of insolvency laws, the lenders of Videocon Industries have agreed to consider the application from the promoters of the company for debt resolution under the Section 12A of the IBC Act. The Section 12A of the IBC gives the defaulter another chance to repay their dues and retain control over the firm even after the case is admitted to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) for debt resolution.

This is subject to 90 per cent of the lenders’ agreeing to the proposal. If the lenders agree to the proposal made by VIL’s promoters, it will be one of the ...