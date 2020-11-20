Lenders to debt-ridden DHFL set to seek consensus on final offers

The lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) have received four revised bids for the company, for the whole or part of it, but they have not yet opened the offers and are seeking a consensus on the process.

A notice by the company to the stock exchange has said the committee of creditors (CoC) has received an email from a bidder with attachments, which have not yet been opened. A banking source said Piramal Enterprises sent the email containing the revised password-protected offer because it did not want any information to be let out. “The Administrator has ... ...