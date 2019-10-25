Lenders wary of using IBC after ED attaches Bhushan Power assets under PMLA

The attachment of Bhushan Power & Steel's (BPSL's) assets by the (ED), has made lenders wary of taking the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route for debt resolution.

"As bankers, we are all concerned about the implication of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on IBC. It would be very difficult to arrive at a resolution under the IBC and this will derail the entire process. For smaller cases, we are not keen on taking through the IBC route and waiting indefinitely for resolution," said Ashok Kumar Pradhan, managing director and chief executive officer of United Bank of India (UBI).

The attachment by the ED was made under the provision of the PMLA and is currently being tested in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). On Friday, the NCLAT asked the ED and the (MCA) to reach a consensus on the issue. The ED is an investigative agency under the finance ministry and the MCA is entrusted with administering the IBC.

The head of a public sector bank said that if the PMLA is tested on IBC, close to 90 per cent cases of NPA in the banking system will turn out to be frauds. "This would mean no resolution will happen under the IBC mechanism," he said.

Most of the IBC cases were facing investigation under the PMLA. Further, the ED, has said in the BPSL case, that the insolvency tribunals do not have the jurisdiction to direct release of assets attached under the PMLA.

With two laws locking horns, a senior banker with State Bank of India said that the government needs to bring in an amendment in IBC, if needed.

Suharsh Sinha, Partner, AZB & Partners, said, there is a huge concern among bidders and lenders on the attachment of assets under PMLA.

"Suddenly a bidder is getting into a company completely blindfolded as more liabilities can crop up even after NCLT approval. This can create ground for bidders to pull out or revising of bids. A process of consultation is required between the ED and MCA."

Vidisha Krishan, Partner, M V Kini & Co, said, it would be ideal if the Supreme Court could clearly demarcate when the PMLA can come in, in case of resolution of

"The timing has gone sour in the case of While the PMLA is a criminal act and any asset created from the proceeds of crime should not be allowed in either liquidation, resolution or a one-time settlement under the IBC, the timing is important. The ED should not come in at the last minute and attach assets. This is essential as otherwise any procedure at the last stage can be unraveled and leave bonafide bidders unsettled," she pointed out.

Krishan also said that a remedy could be an NoC under PMLA at the point of NCLT approval for resolution.

Sinha however said that all resolution plans have clauses that say that any attachment of assets shall be subordinated.

The controversy around PMLA and IBC has stemmed from overriding clauses.

But Sudipta Routh, Partner, IndusLaw, pointed out that the simplest rule of statutory interpretation in the case of two conflicting statutes is that the latter statute gains primacy, even if that date is the date of last amendment.

"The PMLA was amended in August 2019 on teeth of the confusion created by three different fora (PMLA Appellate Tribunal, Delhi High Court and the NCLAT). Sadly, the amendments do not appear to address conflict resolution between IBC and PMLA. Where we ought to come out on this therefore is the order of the PMLAT. Apply Occam’s razor, and it would be the IBC that will gain primacy, until the legislature opts to amend," he said.