Lenovo evaluating using India as an export hub, says Gianfranco Lanci

Lenovo’s executive council, the top decision-making body in the company, is on its second visit to India in three years, signifying the country’s growing importance in the Chinese technology giant’s vision.

Gianfranco Lanci, corporate president and chief operating officer at Lenovo, in an interview with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra and Alnoor Peermohamed, says the company not only sees India as a future market but is also eyeing to use the country as a hub to export PCs to neighbouring countries. Edited excerpts: Lenovo’s entire global executive council of is in India ...