Lenskart sees more scope of growth in non-metros: CEO Peyush Bansal

By the end of this month, eyewear retail brand Lenskart is expected to cross the milestone of 500 stores. Having already turned profitable and attained the number one position in the branded eyewear category, the nine-year-old start up is looking to build on the gains with a focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

While the company is already present in these centres, its founder and chief executive officer Peyush Bansal sees more scope of growth in the non-metros. At present, the company has 476 retail stores in over 70 cities with nearly 300 in the metros while the remaining ones are ...