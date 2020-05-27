Leo Puri to replace Kalpana Morparia as JP Morgan chief for South, SE Asia

Global Banking major has shuffled its leadership team for the South and South East Asian region, and has appointed Leo Puri as chairman. Puri, a financial sector veteran, replaces Kalpanan Morparia and will take charge in the first quarter of Calendar 2021.

Puri was earlier chief executive of UTI Asset Management Company and managing director of Warburg Pincus India. He has also worked as senior partner and co-head of Asia Financial Services at McKinsey & Company.

in a statement said Kalpana Morparia has expressed her desire to retire. She has agreed to stay with the firm until Q1 of 2021 and will oversee the smooth transition of her India, and South and South East Asia responsibilities.

Murali Maiya will become the new chief executive officer (CEO) for south and South East Asia in Q1 of CY2021. He will report to Filippo Gori, CEO, Asia Pacific. Murali was most recently the co-head of investment Banking coverage for Asia.

Madhav Kalyan, CEO OF Chase Bank, India, will take over as senior country officer (SCO) for India. As SCO, Madhav will drive local governance and controls and ensure coordination across lines of business. He will so supervise representative offices in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and continue as CEO, JP Morgan Chase, India.