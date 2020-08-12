Lessons from Covid-19: Grounded and connected, says L&T CEO & MD

The new work life We have been working continuously through the lockdown. I could focus more on work in the quietude of my room at home: No disturbances, like visitors and office aids coming in or going out — just me and my scheduled meetings over video conferencing.

Ours is a projects, manufacturing and services conglomerate that necessitates work from specific sites or factories. The pandemic put several restrictions on the work, but we have become accustomed to the new ways of working by wearing masks, maintaining social distance, frequently sanitising all buildings and so ...