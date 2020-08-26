Lessons from Covid: We can be happy if we keep it simple, says Anita Dongre

The new work life It hasn’t changed at all. I am still waking at the same time and my work timings are exactly the same, but I do get an extra 90 minutes to myself that was earlier spent on travel to the office and back. That time is now used to chill with the family and play board games and carrom which I haven't done in a long time.

Homebound, and how In the first month or two we were on a complete break and there was no work from home. So it led to a lot of introspection and reflection. I was reading the Bhagavad Gita and the Vedanta Treatise and just spent time ...