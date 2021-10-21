LG tops online searches for ACs in 2021, HP leads laptop space: Survey

About 35 per cent of internet users looking for a laptop, searched for a piece by a specific brand, instead of putting in a generic query. And within this space, topped the charts, being the most searched brand in both Mumbai and Delhi, and with the highest number of searches at an all-India level. The second spot went to Lenovo in the two major metros, and to Dell at the pan-India level.

Along with this, AMD Ryzen processors are becoming more common in searches, and small-screen laptops, particularly 13-inch models, are becoming more popular in metro cities, while the overall Indian market still searches for the larger 14-inch-plus screen sizes.

These were some of the findings in a survey by Sciative, a deep-tech enterprise that uses AI-powered automated price-optimisation solutions. The firm captures search data and draws insights about consumers, brands, industries, companies, and culture, to strengthen pricing algorithms.

In the air-conditioner space, Mumbaikars looked more for 1-ton ACs, while searches in Delhi and the rest of India were focused on 1.5-ton ACs. Two-ton ACs grabbed third spot across all three geographical groups. In a sign that suggests that the Indian consumer is getting more energy conscious, searches for 5-star rated ACs--the most energy-efficient variety--crossed 70 per cent in all three domains--Mumbai, Delhi and all-India. As far as brands are concerned, grabbed pole position all across, while it was a tussle between Voltas and Daikin for second place.

According to the research by Sciative, electronics is one the top searched and compared categories on the internet, and has emerged as the leading e-commerce category recently, with the highest GMV share of total e-commerce sales. Categories considered for the analysis include laptops, television sets, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, dishwashers, mobile accessories, speakers and headphones. The report, created after analysing data of online searches across India for 2020-21, helps understand buyer behaviour in online searches in Delhi, Mumbai and at an all-India level.

The company claims in a press release that the consumer preferences thrown up in the report could help manufacturers and dealer in inventory planning, particularly during the upcoming festive season.

"Consumers' considerations in each category can help brands determine an effective pricing and discounting strategy during the festive sale period, allowing them to maximise revenue," the release quoted Vijeta Soni, Co-Founder & CEO of Sciative, as saying.

In terms of televisions, brand preference is consistent across India, with Samsung, LG, and Sony ranking higher in

online searches. In the more price-sensitive markets models like MI, BPL and TCL and Realme are also searched sometimes. Model number searches are uncommon, and consumers are more interested in brands and other key features".

Surprisingly, Mumbai visitors have higher preference for Smart TVs than others--16 per cent compared to 12 per cent in Delhi. While over 50 per cent of the searches in Delhi happen for 32-inch screen size, only 44 per cent of Mumbaikars searched for it. Thirty two per cent of the Mumbai population focuses ots searches on 43-inch or higher while 25 per cent of the Delhi and 27 per cent of the rest of the India population searched for larger screen sizes.

Brand is a top search criterion for refrigerators as well, according to the report. Consumers in metros and non-metros have nearly identical preferences for star ratings, with a strong liking for 5- and 4-Star fridges in online searches.

In washing machines, brand and capacity proved to be important online search factors. In the dishwasher category, there is consistency in brand searches as visitors had a higher preference for Bosch and IFB. In India, 56.9 per cent of consumers look for popular brands when purchasing mobile accessories such as cases, chargers, covers, and adapters. Premium brands like JBL, Bose, and Sony are at the top of search volumes for speakers. Mivi and Noise, two new popular headphones brands, are on the lookout.

Anshu Jalora, Founder and MD of Sciative, was quoted in the release, saying, "Consumers' online shopping habits for electronic gadgets reveal some fascinating trends in terms of the factors they consider before making a purchase. Brands and retailers can use this information to plan their inventories and marketing strategies."