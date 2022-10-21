LGT Group forays into Indian wealth management space via LGT Wealth India

LGT Group, a Liechtenstein-based private banking and manager, on Friday said it has forayed into the Indian market through its entity, LGT Wealth India.



Majority owned by LGT Group, LGT Wealth India employs more than 200 staff and has a presence in 14 cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.



With LGT Wealth India, LGT is gaining a foothold in the Indian market and is further strengthening its Asia presence, including offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and India.



LGT group managed assets of $297.4 billion as of June 2022 for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients.

