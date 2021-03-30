Liberty Steel nationalisation 'an option' to save jobs, says UK govt

-
ALSO READ
Gupta's Liberty Steel to restart operations, in talks with UK government
Liberty's India constraint: Reassuring lenders remains a tall order
Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta in controversy as Liberty Steel struggles
Thyssenkrupp ends talks with Britain's Liberty on steel unit sale
Liberty Steel puts in a non-binding offer for ThyssenKrupp's unit
-
The UK government has not ruled out the prospect of nationalisation as it confirmed all options remain on the table to save British jobs at Liberty Steel, the firm led by British-Indian tycoon Sanjeev Gupta.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been in crisis talks with the firm since the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital, put nearly 5,000 jobs at risk.
He said while Liberty Steel is a “really important national asset”, it was important to distinguish between the steel business and its parent firm, the Gupta Family Group Alliance.
“All options are on the table. The steel industry has a future in the UK,” Kwarteng told the BBC.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU