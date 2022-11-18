LIC aims to reach a mix of 75:25 between par and non-par in individual biz

State-owned insurance behemoth Corporation (LIC) is aiming to achieve a mix of 75:25 between participatory and non-participatory business in the individual segment in the next few years and once that happens, it will give a significant push to the value of new business (VNB) and VNB margins of the corporation, the management said in an analyst call post the company’s Q2 earnings.

As of H1FY23, the non-par share on an individual annaulised premium equivalent (APE) basis of stood at 8.99 per cent while par stood at 91.09 per cent. In the March quarter, the share of non-par in individual business was 7.12 per cent and in the June quarter it was 7.75 per cent.

“We continue to increase the share of non-par business in our individual business with every passing quarter”, said MR Kumar, Chairperson, LIC, in the analyst call.

“The immediate goal is that within the next few years, the product portfolio mix in the individual segment could possibly turn to a 75:25 ratio from the current levels. This is the ultimate goal and once this happens, there could be significant change in the VNB margins as well as the VNB”, the management said.

The corporation has launched only non-par products this year, which cater to specific segments in its drive to increase the non-par business. “We now have a full range of products in ULIPs segments. The savings products and the ULIP products are gaining traction and the pick-up has started. The savings products and ULIP products are going to be the drivers of growth. We are now having a relook at our protection products”, the management said.

Non-participatory contracts are such contracts where no policy dividends are paid to the policyholders and the entire profit from non-par policies belongs to the shareholders. On the other hand, participating policy enables the policyholder to share the profits of the insurance company. These profits are shared in the form of bonuses or dividends.

has traditionally been heavy on participating business but months before the initial public offering, it started to aggressively push its non-par products, which are main the drivers of margins for a company.

The corporation reported a VNB of Rs 4,836 crore in H1FY23 at Rs 4,836 crore, with gross VNB of the individual business at Rs 2,974 crore and group business at Rs 1,862 crore. Its VNB margin for the half year ended September 2022 stood at 14.6 per cent as compared to 9.3 per cent for the half year ended September, 2021.

Analysts have said the margin expansion seen by in H1 is essentially on the back of its group business, where it has a sizable market share. Infact, in individual non-par business it has seen some moderation in margin due to re-pricing of annuity business to make it competitive.

“We expect margins of LIC to rise aided by improving mix of non-PAR and higher profit retention for shareholders. Retention will increase to 10 per cent in par business by FY25 from 5 per cent earlier, besides retaining the complete profits in non-par business”, said Motilal Oswal in a research note.