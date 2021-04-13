LIC employees' wage hike proposal yet to get government approval

A revision in wages for more than 100,000 employees of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is yet to get a go-ahead from the Department of Financial Services (DFS). However, sources said the approval from DFS may come any time and as soon as LIC gets the go-ahead, a wage revision package will be announced. “It is under process and with the ministry.

Whenever it happens, we will share with the employees,” said a source in LIC. In the case of LIC, all rules and regulations regarding employees are decided by the government, the source added. The employees had sought a ...