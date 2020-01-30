LIC HFC Q3 PBT down 13% on a sharp rise in provisions for stressed loans

LIC Housing Finance Ltd's profit before tax (PBT) fell by 13 per cent to Rs 859.59 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3Fy20) on sharp rise in provisions for stressed loans.

It had posted a PBT of Rs 745.32 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018 (Q3Fy19).

Its stock closed 4.05 per cent lower at Rs 440.15 per share on BSE.

Net profit for reporting quarter was almost flat at Rs 597.53 crore compared with Rs 596.31 crore in Q3Fy19.

The provisions for expected credit loss stood at Rs 2,584.72 crore as on December 31, 2019 as against Rs 1,555.33 crore as on December 31, 2018. It set aside Rs 390.68 crore for impairment of financial instruments in Q3Fy20 as against reversal of provisions of Rs 3.14 crore in Q3Fy19.

The exposure at default stood at 2.73 per cent as on December 31, 2019 stood as against 2.38 per cent as on September 30, 2019.

Its Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 18 per cent to Rs 1,228 crore in Q3Fy20, as against Rs 1,043 crore Q3Fy19. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter improved to was 2.42 per cent as against 2.33 per cent in the same period previous year.

The outstanding loan book rose by 13 per cent to Rest 2, 05,692 crore in December 2019 from Rs 1, 81,553 crore a year ago.

The total disbursements were Rs 13,177 crore in Q3 FY20 as against Rs 12,778 crore in Q3Fy19. Out of this, disbursement in Individual Home Loan segment saw a healthy growth of 16 per cent from Rs 9,170 crore to Rs 10,655 crore.

The disbursement of project loans slowed down Rs 931 crore compared with Rs 1,238 crore for the same quarter in previous year, it added.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.37 per cent.