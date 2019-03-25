LIC Housing: Current valuation offers better risk-reward

With concerns over profitability amid competitive intensity and the recent liquidity crunch, valuation of LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) stock corrected sharply from 2.5 times of 1-year forward book value to around 1.4 times now. This is attractive as compared to its peers (valuation of 1.6-4 times) and is also close to its historical low level of around 1.1 times.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities, current valuation is attractive and risk-reward favourable. The stock surged 20 per cent since January 30, when it had announced its December 2018 quarter results. What ...