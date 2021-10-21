LIC Housing Finance Q2 net down 69%; impairment expenses rise sharply

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Voda Idea, RIL, Cipla, Indiabulls Housing, pharma stocks
Stocks to watch: Hindustan Copper, Zomato, Wipro, HG Infra, telecom stocks
Q4 of FY21 sees recovery in housing prices as pandemic tapers: CARE Ratings
Stocks to watch: TCS, Shyam Metalics, Tata Motors, PNB Housing, HDFC
Stocks to watch: HDFC, BPCL, Thermax, PNB Housing, Motherson Sumi
-
LIC Housing Finance Ltd’s net profit declined by 68.7 per cent to Rs 247.86 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2Fy22) on fall in interest income and sharp rise in expenses for impairments.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 790.9 crore in Q2Fy21.
Its net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter fell by 5.25 per cent to Rs 1,173 crore from Rs 1,238 crore in the second quarter of last year (Q2Fy21). The net interest margin moderated from 2.34 per cent in Q2Fy21 to 2.0 per cent in Q2Fy22.
The expenses for impairment on financial instruments jumped to Rs 625.34 crore in Q2Fy22 from Rs 103.02 crore a year ago.
The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 5.14 per cent in September 2021 from 2.79 per cent a year ago, according to an investor presentation.
Its stock closed 1.1 per cent higher at Rs 440.35 per share on BSE.
The total loan portfolio expanded by 11 per cent to Rs 2,37,660 crore in September 2021 as against Rs 2,13,349 crore a year ago. Out of which, individual Home Loans grew at 15 per cent from Rs 1,63,218 crore in Q2Fy21 to Rs1,88,348 crore in Q2Fy22.
The disbursements in Q2Fy22 were up 29 per cent at Rs 16,110 crore from Rs 12,443 crore in the same quarter last year.
There has been significant improvement in business in Q2 FY22 compared to the corresponding previous quarter with gradual lifting of restrictions post the second wave, HFC said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU