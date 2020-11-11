LIC Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 2% to Rs 791 cr; loan portfolio up 5%

-
ALSO READ
LIC Housing Finance surges 11% as net profit in June quarter rises 35% YoY
Should you buy LIC Housing Finance post Q1 nos? Here's what analysts say
LIC Housing plans to raise Rs 50,500 crore by issuing debt securities
LIC Housing Finance expects Q3 loan growth to be in double-digits
LIC Housing Finance posts 16% fall in pre-tax profit at Rs 826.72 crore
-
LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported 2 per cent growth in standalone profit at Rs 790.90 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Its profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 772.20 crore.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported about 3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 789.67 crore for September quarter of this fiscal year.
Our portfolio growth was muted. In April and May, there was no business and it got spilled over to this quarter. With competitive interest rates in the market, we received many applications for re-writing, which also had some bearing on our total profitability, Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.
During the quarter, total disbursements were Rs 12,443 crore as against Rs 12,173 crore and individual home loan disbursements were Rs 10,373 crore as against Rs 10,137 crore.
Total loan portfolio grew 5 per cent to Rs 2,13,349 crore as against Rs 2,03,037 crore.
Net interest margin stood at 2.34 per cent. Its net interest income declined 1.10 per cent to Rs 1,238 crore as against Rs 1,252 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Collection efficiency for non-moratorium customers for the month of September 2020 stood at 96 per cent.
The provisions for ECL (expected credit loss) stood at Rs 2,771.92 crore reflecting a coverage of 47 per cent as on September 30, 2020 as against Rs 2,194.04 crore by the same period a year ago.
The stage 3 exposure at default as on September 30 stood at 2.79 per cent as against 2.83 per cent as on June 30. COVID-19 related provision stood at Rs 194 crore as on September 30, 2020.
The company expects huge growth in the retail home loan segment in the third and the fourth quarters of the current fiscal which will boost its profitability.
With the ongoing festive season showing buoyancy, we are confident of further improvement in business volumes in the coming quarters, Mohanty said.
The company's scrip ended at Rs 323.85, up 0.59 per cent on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU