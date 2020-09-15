JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 impact: WFH turns out cheaper and greener for IT companies

Three external members of MPC may get a short extension next week
Business Standard

LIC IPO unlikely this fiscal year due to delay in valuation process

A lot of work to be done before insurer is ready for market debut, admit LIC and govt officials

Topics
Life Insurance Corporation | initial public offerings IPOs | PSU Disinvestment

Shrimi Choudhary & Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is unlikely to happen this financial year, primarily due to an expected delay in the valuation process.

There is a growing realisation in the government and LIC about this. “The appointment of the asset valuer, which is perhaps the most crucial part of the pre-IPO process, is still pending. Even if one is appointed now, it may take six to eight months for the valuation to be done, given huge land assets of the state-owned insurer,” said a senior government official privy to the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 06:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU