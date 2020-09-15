LIC IPO unlikely this fiscal year due to delay in valuation process

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is unlikely to happen this financial year, primarily due to an expected delay in the valuation process.

There is a growing realisation in the government and LIC about this. “The appointment of the asset valuer, which is perhaps the most crucial part of the pre-IPO process, is still pending. Even if one is appointed now, it may take six to eight months for the valuation to be done, given huge land assets of the state-owned insurer,” said a senior government official privy to the ...