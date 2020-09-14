Govt seeks parliamentary approval for additional Rs 1.67 trn expenditure

The government on Monday sought the Parliament's nod to incur additional expenditure of Rs 1.67 trillion for 2020-21 to recapitalise banks, fight Covid-19 and fund various schemes announced for vulnerable sections.

The first batch of the supplementary demand entails additional expenditure of Rs 2.36 trillion, but around Rs 68, 868 crore will be met through savings in other schemes.

Generally, technical savings are higher than net cash outgo, but this time around the latter is more due to shortfall in revenues and additional expenditures due to Covid-19.

As much as Rs 20,000 crore are sought for bank recapitalisation which are facing bad debts. However, this will not put any extra burden on the exchequer as this would be met with proportionate savings in other outlays.

Around Rs 14,000 crore was asked for the health sector, which is in the forefront of fighting Covid-19. Around Rs 46,000 crore was sought for post devolution revenue deficit grant's for the states and disaster response fund.

The government asked for Rs 40,000 crore for works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.