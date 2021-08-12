Licious opens its first-ever ESOP buyback option worth Rs 30 crore

-
ALSO READ
Trouble with stock options: ESOPs draw institutional investors' ire
Mohalla Tech announces first ESOP buy-back programme worth $19.1 mn
Licious raises $192 mn from Temasek, others at $650 mn valuation
Infosys gains 3%, hits new high as board to consider buyback of shares
Balrampur Chini Mills soars 8%, hits record high on share buyback plan
-
Licious, India’s largest tech-first full-stacked D2C (direct to consumer) fresh meat and seafood brand has opened its maiden Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) monetization option for its employees. For the first time ever, Licious said the blue-collared workforce along with other eligible employees, will be able to monetise their ESOPs.
The buyback option worth Rs 30 crore is said to benefit close to 600 employees, providing meaningful and real-time wealth creation opportunities.
Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, co-founders of Licious said over the last 6 years, Licious has been responsible for resurrecting the animal protein category and creating one of the most inspirational brands of our times.
“This journey would never have been possible without the dedication, support & expertise of the team, “ said Hanjura and Gupta. “Licians (employees) are a force to reckon with. They have stood against all odds to create India’s largest D2C food brand.”
The founders said the company has always believed in providing employees with collective ownership of the organisation's destiny. The ESOP program enables this core belief. Earlier this year, it issued grants to more than 1100 employees, recognising their contribution to the company.
“And now it is time for us to enable the monetisation process,” said the founders. “It brings us immense pride as this is one of the largest coverages as compared to the current industry practices. We will continue to celebrate our fellow Licians as we move ahead in this journey.”
Launched in 2015, Licious has been steadily disrupting the animal protein industry in India. Over the last financial years, the company has registered a 500 per cent growth, with an average monthly order volume of two million.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU