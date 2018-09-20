Life Healthcare to sell entire 49.7% stake in Max Healthcare for $293 mn

South African private hospital group said on Wednesday it will sell its entire 49.7 percent stake in India’s to a global investment firm for 4.3 billion rand ($293 million), in order to focus on its operations elsewhere.

“The Company will initially use the net disposal proceeds to settle debt as well as to invest in growth opportunities in its core markets,” the group said in a statement.

Shares in jumped as much as 8.42 percent to 26.90 rand.

Investment firm KKR, through its portfolio company Private Limited, will buy more than 266 million shares in at 80 rupees per share.

The deal is expected to be finalised before the end of the year.

is a leading hospital group in India, operating hospitals in New Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand.