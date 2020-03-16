Lifestyle Int'l appoints former Flipkart top executive Rishi Vasudev as CEO

Pvt. Ltd, part of Dubai-based hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, has appointed former Flipkart top executive Rishi Vasudev as the chief executive officer for Lifestyle and Home Centre. Vasudev, who till last December was responsible for the expansion of the fashion vertical, both at Flipkart and Myntra, will take on his new role from 1st June 2020 in the company. He will succeed Vasanth Kumar towards ensuring a seamless leadership transition. Kumar is transitioning from his full-time role as Managing Director, effective June 30, 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome Rishi (Vasudev) on board. His experience in fashion and consumer understanding will be a great asset to our business,” said H. Ramanathan, Chairman of the Board – India, “He shares our Group’s people and customer focus and his rich Online and Technology expertise will also be integral to bringing innovative solutions to our omni-channel business goals.”

With more than 21 years of experience in fashion and retail – both online and offline, Vasudev comes with expertise and experience in managing large businesses. Lifestyle said he also has expertise in mentoring high profile teams, leveraging technology and innovation, whilst transforming challenges into opportunities. At the Flipkart Group, he was instrumental in creating the overall fashion strategy and differentiation for each of the businesses – Flipkart, Myntra & Jabong, as the Group’s Senior Vice-President & Fashion Group Head. There, he successfully set up the online marketplace by building private label brands and establishing critical partnerships globally and in India. At Lifestyle, Vasudev will drive the brands’ business success through a people-first lens, in-line with the company’s ambitious growth plans in the coming years.

Before his stint at the Flipkart Group, Vasudev has served as the CEO of Calvin Klein and the Senior Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer for Arrow, Gant and Izod at Arvind Brands. Vasudev started his career with Aditya Birla Group and worked with them for over 8 years, handling brands like Grasim and Louis Philippe.